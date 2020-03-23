Sha’aban 1441AH: Sultan asks Muslims to look for new moon

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, has asked the Muslim Ummah to look for the new moon of Sha’aban 1441AH from Tuesday, March 24.

Abubakar made the call in a statement signed by Prof. Sambo Junaidu, the Chairman, Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council, Sokoto, and issued to newsmen on Monday in Sokoto.

“This is to inform the Muslim Ummah that Tuesday, March 24, which is equivalent to 29th day of Rajab 1441AH, shall be the day to look for the new moon of Sha’aban 1441AH.

“Muslims are, therefore, requested to start looking for the new moon and report its sighting to the nearest District or Village Head for onward communication to the Sultan,” it said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sha’aban is the eight month in the Islamic Calendar which come before the compulsory fasting month of Ramadan.

The Sultan further prayed for Allah’s help for all Muslims in the discharge of their religious duties. (NAN)

