SGF warns public over fake appointments

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume has warned the general public to beware of fake appointments by unscrupulous elements to swindle unsuspecting individuals.

The SFG gave the warning via a statement signed by Head, Information

Office of Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Segun Imohiosen made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja.

The statement reads in part:”The attention of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation has been drawn to the purported fake appointments by unscrupulous elements to swindle unsuspecting individuals.

“The SGF described as false the information circulating on the social media, emails, text messages, and other outlets urging members of the public to submit their Curriculum Vitae at a fee, to a non-existing desk at the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, to facilitate their selection for various federal government appointments.

“The culprit has been using the name of the former Director Information, Willie Bassey, and these fraudulent contacts; Aliyu Isah; +234 9168487156, +234 8035557865 and email; draliyu95@gmail.com, among others to defraud unsuspecting Nigerians.

“The general public is by this notice advised to be wary of the perpetrators of these dubious activities and their cohorts; and disregard such information being peddled around.”

The SGF advised that any official enquiry and clarification should follow the official communication channels of the OSGF via www.osgf.gov.ng and info@osgf.gov.ng.

“In view of the above, the SGF warns peddlers of such fraudulent requests to desist forthwith from using the Office to fleece unsuspecting members of the public or face the wrath of the law,” the statement said.

