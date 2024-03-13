SGF vows support for AANI in addressing national challenges

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume CFR, has pledged unwavering support to the Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI) in its endeavours to provide sustainable solutions to the array of challenges confronting the nation.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by AANI members to his office, Senator Akume emphasised the pivotal role both the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) Kuru and AANI play in shaping policies and addressing pressing national issues.

He assured closer collaboration with AANI, recognising it as a reservoir of expertise on critical national concerns such as food security, insecurity, and economic hardships.

Furthermore, Senator Akume affirmed the dedication of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration to tackling development challenges, pledging full cooperation with reputable organisations like AANI.

Earlier, Ambassador Emmanuel Obi Okafor mni, the National President of AANI, highlighted the association’s advocacy role in national development, particularly in implementing research recommendations from NIPSS Kuru’s Senior Executive Courses (SECs).

He discussed ongoing efforts with the Ministry of Defence to conduct security seminars across the country’s geopolitical zones and expressed interest in partnering with the SGF’s office for similar initiatives.

Ambassador Okafor also underscored AANI members’ expertise in policy formulation, review, and advocacy across various sectors, urging the Federal Government to harness its capabilities for innovative solutions.

He appealed to Senator Akume for a comprehensive framework to implement the research findings from NIPSS Kuru, noting the significant portion yet to be acted upon.

Additionally, he pleaded for increased funding for NIPSS Kuru, among other requests presented to the SGF.