SGF votes, lauds INEC for job well done

By Ibrahim Kado

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha has lauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the usage of Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

Mustapha made the commendation after casting his vote at Gwadabawa Taraba Liason office unit 002 in Yola-North Local Government Area, Adamawa on Saturday.

He said that the process of the election was commendable and an excellent job for sustainability of democracy in Nigeria.

“This is the 24 years of unbroken democracy in this country; it is commendable.

“And this is the seven times INEC is conducting elections; we must commend them for the job well done.”

Mustapha explained that because of the introduction of BVAS, the process of casting his vote did not take him up to two minutes.

“Because it is a machine, you have to expect some few hitches but nothing very major,” he said.

According to him, with the development, he expects free, fair and credible elections for sustainability of democracy in the country. (NAN)