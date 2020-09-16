SGF urges Nigerians to embrace 60th Anniversary Logo

Share the news













The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, has urged Nigerians to embrace the 60th Anniversary Logo of “Together Shall We Be”.

Mustapha made on Wednesday in Abuja, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN).

“Nigeria’s 60th anniversary logo is a symbol of the our journey to nationhood that should be embraced by all.

“The Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC), on Nigeria’s 60th Anniversary celebration had a very robust input and finally settled on the one that recognises Nigeria’s sojourn to nationhood.

“The IMC identified the challenges faced and what is required to move Nigeria to its enviable stage among the comity of nations.

“To arrive at a logo, the IMC reviewed 15 entries by patriotic Nigerians.

“We appreciate all efforts made.

“Out of these 15 logos, the IMC chose the best four that were then subjected to a Diamond/Change/Innovation challenge on a website specifically designed for that purpose,”the SGF explained.

According to him, Nigerians from all walks of life participated in the whole process that required selection of a logo, best fit slogan, appropriate poetry and accompanying photographs.

The SGF noted that the outcome of the above processes as it relates to the logo was what President Mohammadu Buhari unveiled as well as the theme agreed by the IMC.

“On the other hand, the IMC would conclude the winning entries for the slogan, poetry and photography after which winners would be given prize money at a separate event,” he said.

NAN reports that President Buhari unveiled the anniversary logo and pledged that his administration will continue to work towards greater inclusiveness.

NAN reports that the unveiling was held at the 15th virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the State House, Abuja.

Buhari described the logo as a product of choice from Nigerians who participated in the selection process.

He noted that 60 years of independence calls for pomp and pageantry. (NAN)

