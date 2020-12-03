SGF urges Nigerians to access govt. interventions for better living standards 

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, on Wednesday, charged Nigerians to avail themselves of government interventions to better their living standards.

Mustapha gave the charge at a one-day Strategic Meeting with Leaders of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to Identify Service Delivery and challenges in MSMEs Interventions

Mustapha, who was represented by Dr Mbaeri Maurice, Permanent Secretary, General Services Office, Office of the SGF, encouraged people to look for links to the facilities and gain access to them and utilise them effectively.



He also encouraged stakeholders, government agencies and private sector to emphasise and disseminate the information to the youth and the beneficiaries because the facilities were created for people to access.