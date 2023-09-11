SGF to headline NIM conference in Lagos

By Rukayat Moisemhe

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Dr George Akume, has been scheduled to headline the 2023 Annual National Management Conference of the Nigerian Institute of Management (Chartered) in Lagos.

The Registrar, NIM, Mrs Taiwo Olusesi, made this known in Lagos on Monday.

Olusesi said the conference scheduled to begin on Sept. 18 would be declared open by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

NAN reports that the conference theme is “Managing Nigeria’s Path to Sustainable Economic Growth and Prosperity: The Challenges before the New National Leadership”.

According to her, deliberations from the event would be made available to the Federal Government to support the current administration’s goal to revamp the nation’s economy and bring relief to the vulnerable segment of the society.

She noted that the Federal Government’s eight-point agenda declaration signified that Government had since gone to work on reviving the economy.

The NIM registrar stated that the yearly conference, a flagship of the institute’s many activities and programmes and one of its numerous contributions to nation building, was a platform to brainstorm extensively on burning governance and leadership issues.

She said about 2,000 participants made up of government functionaries, decision-makers, opinion leaders, policy formulators and top management executives in both the private and public sectors would be in attendance.

Olusesi said that to make it a good learning and interactive experience, the institute had painstakingly sought out speakers and breakout session moderators to present papers at the conference.

“To this end, Ambassador Godknows Igali, former Nigerian ambassador to Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Finland, will be serving as the main theme speaker at this conference.

“Malam Baba Yusuf, Founder/Chief Executive Officer, Global Investment and Trade Company; Mrs Adesumbo Adeoye, Convener, Inspiring Change Conference; and Prof. Samuel Oyewole, Chief Executive Officer, Primegrid Energy Inc.; will be the session moderators,” she said.

Olusesi said that the conference would review policy decisions of the administration targeted at kick-starting the economy and proffer workable economic policies for sustainable growth from a professional viewpoint.

“The Institute, which has always availed its professional management know-how and assistance to successive governments, will forward a communiqué containing its suggested roadmap to economic recovery to Federal Government and other stakeholders at the end of the conference,” she said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

