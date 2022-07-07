SGF mourns over Mohammed Barkindo’s death

By Okon Okon

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Mr Boss Mustapha, has mourned the death of Mr Mohammed Barkindo, describing it as a huge loss to the country.

In a statement issued by Mr Willie Bassey, the Director of Information, Office of the SGF on Thursday in Abuja, Mustapha said Barkindo’s death was not only a loss to Nigeria but to the entire global oil industry.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Barkindo held various positions within the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, and he was appointed Nigeria’s delegate to Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in 1986.

He became OPEC secretary general in 2016.

SGF said Barkindo’s death was a personal loss to him, recalling his close working relationship with him as the Chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 in which he visited the country and spoke positively on the country’s national response.

“In addition, to providing the required support for the containment of the pandemic,’’ he said.

He described him as a world-class oil and gas expert whose services would have been required to rebuild Nigeria’s oil and gas industry to the expected standard.

According to the SGF, Barkindo has left indelible footprints in the sector, and is as a worthy ambassador at OPEC.

Mustapha, however, expressed his sincere condolences to the government and people of Adamawa State, his family, associates and the entire global oil community, prays to God to grant the deceased Al-Jannah Firdaus.

Barkindo had since been buried at the Yola cemetery, according to Islamic rights. (NAN)

