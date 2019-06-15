SGF lauds TCN for adherence to local content policy

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, has commended the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) for adherence to local content “unitization” in its operations.

He made the commendation when a TCN delegation led by its Managing Director, Mr Usman Mohammed, visited him on Friday in Abuja.

The SGF stated in a statement by Mr Willie Bassey, Director of Information in his office that the strategy deployed in the utilization of indigenous expertise in TCN’s operations had yielded optimal productivity.

According to him, from the briefing I have received and the work that is being put in place, Nigerians will soon begin to enjoy adequate and uninterrupted power supply across the country.

He said that the improved power generation, with efficient transmission and distribution across the country would have positive impact on employment and job creation.

Earlier, Mohammed had said that the visit was to brief the SGF on the efforts being made and the grounds already covered in stabilising and modernising the national grid.

According to him, TCN is on a steady path to modernising the national grid and when completed, the country will experience stability in power supply. (NAN)

Share this: WhatsApp

Tweet





Print

