SGF harps on unity as Jimeta community fetes commandant police academy

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, has called on the people of Adamawa to remain united and peaceful towards making the state and Nigeria prosper.

Mustapha gave the charge at just as the Jimeta Community in Yola-North Local Government Areas of Adamawa honoured AIG Lawan Jimeta, Commandant, Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, Kano State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Jimeta was honoured on his recent promotion from the rank of Commissioner of Police to an Assistant Inspector General of Police.

Speaking during a dinner in Yola at the weekend, the Secretary Mustapha congratulated Jimeta and the people of Adamawa for having one of them as an AIG in the Nigeria Police Force.

The SGF, who was represented by Alhaji Dahiru Bobboi, former Director-General, National Boundary Commission, expressed gratitude to the organisers of the dinner.

Mustapha also called on them to remain united and committed to the socio-economic development of the state and Nigeria in general.

Also speaking , Alhaji Abdulrahaman Abduwa, former Minister of Interior, urged the people of the state to intensify prayers for the success of the AIG in the service.

He also congratulated Jineta and thanked God of having him in the cadre .

Lawan Abubakar, former Member House of Representatives, also urged the people of Jimeta “not to pressurise the AIG in respect to seeking admissions into the Academy and other personal favours.

” As a former Chairman, House Committee of Police Affairs, I am aware of Federal Character Act and therefore he has no mandate to give admissions to all applicants from Jimeta.”

Responding, the celebrant, Jimeta lauded his kinsmen for rolling out the drums for him and pledged not to disappoint them. (NAN)

