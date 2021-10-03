SGF harps on unity as Jimeta community fetes commandant police academy

The Secretary to the Government the Federation,  Mr Boss Mustapha, has called on the people Adamawa to remain united and peaceful towards making the state and Nigeria prosper.

Mustapha gave the charge at just as the Jimeta Community in Yola-North Local Government Areas Adamawa honoured AIG Lawan Jimeta, Commandant, Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, Kano State.

The News Agency Nigeria (NAN) reports that Jimeta honoured on his recent promotion from the rank Commissioner Police to an Assistant Inspector General of Police.

Speaking during a dinner in Yola at the weekend, the Secretary Mustapha congratulated Jimeta and the people Adamawa for having one them as an AIG in the Nigeria Police Force.

The SGF, who represented by Alhaji Dahiru Bobboi, former Director-General, National Boundary Commission, expressed gratitude to the organisers the dinner.

Mustapha also called on them to remain united and committed to the socio-economic development the state and Nigeria in general.

Also speaking , Alhaji Abdulrahaman Abduwa, former Minister Interior, urged the people the state to intensify prayers for the success the AIG in the service.

He also congratulated Jineta and thanked God having him in the cadre .

Lawan Abubakar, former Member House Representatives, also urged the people Jimeta “not to pressurise the AIG in respect to seeking admissions into the Academy and other personal favours.

” As a former Chairman, House Committee Police Affairs, I am aware Federal Character Act and therefore he has no mandate to give admissions to all applicants from Jimeta.”

Responding, the celebrant, Jimeta lauded his kinsmen for rolling out the drums for him and pledged not to disappoint them. (NAN)

