SGF, Governors, Kaigama off to Rome for pilgrimage

By Bridget Ikyado

A special Nigerian delegation has left the country for Rome to offer special prayers for the country.

The Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission, Rev Yakubu Pam said on Tuesday in Abuja that 121 people were on the trip to Rome for intercessory prayers for the country.

The News agency of Nigeria( NAN) reports that the pilgrimage to Rome is the first to be organised by the NCPC.

Pam explained that the trip was special and exceptional because it was bilateral, and not the regular pilgrims visitation to holy sites.

He said that those on the Rome pilgrimage included the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, some Governors and Deputy Governors, traditional rulers and Heads of spiritual organisations.

“We are going as image of Nigeria, we are going to meet with other top functionaries of countries and the host country.

”We will pray and discuss national issues and issues that bother us and the way forward,” he said.

The executive secretary said foremost on the minds of the pilgrims was the unity and peace of Nigeria.

“We will pray for unity of the country, we will pray for the vulnerable and less privilege.

“We will pray for the economic situation of Nigeria to be improved and we will be praying for the leaders of the country for God to touch them and give them the enablement to rule better.”

He added that they would pray for peaceful conduct of the country’s elections and security challenges.

Pam said of the 121 pilgrims, 40 were sponsored by government while others were on self sponsorship.

The spiritual leader of the pilgrims and the Archbishop of Abuja Archdiocese, His Grace, Ignatius Kaigama said the team was going to pray for a turnaround in Nigeria.

“We are going to pray for transformation of ourselves, we will pray for spirit of holiness and for our country to experience transformation.

”We will be appealing to the tribunal of God, as He has the final say on all issues we encounter as a country,“ he said.

Kaigama said he was optimistic that all the pilgrims will come back fully recharged and transformed to impact positively on their families and the nation.

“We will experience more peace, understanding, unity and progress,” he added. (NAN)

