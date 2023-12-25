SGF felicitates with Christians on Christmas

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Sen. George Akume, CON, rejoices with the Christian faithful on the joyous occasion of Christmas – to mark the birth of Jesus Christ.

In a statement signed by his Director, Information, Segun Imohiosen, the SGF describes this year’s Christmas as special for him as he is in Benue State for the first time since he assumed office.

The SGF particularly thanked God almighty for keeping him strong and healthy as he marks his 70th birthday on the 27th, December, 2023.



Sen. Akume assured Nigerians of the unrelenting commitment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to unite the the country and deliver on the “Renewed Hope Agenda”.

The SGF urged fellow Christians to embrace and internalize the teachings of the season which includes love, tolerance, sacrifice and peaceful coexistence as exemplified by the Jesus Christ.



He prayed for peace and harmonious co-existence between individuals, communities and ethnic groups, and enjoins all Nigerians to eschew divisive tendencies.





