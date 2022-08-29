SGF Extols Retiring Perm Sec Habiba Lawal, Says She Scored Many Firsts

Retiring Permanent Secretary, Ecological Projects Office in the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Dr Habiba Lawal has been described as a public servant who scored many firsts while serving the nation.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha gave the commendation on Wednesday in his remarks at the valedictory programme in honour of Lawal at the Sheraton Hotel, Abuja.

While congratulating the retiring top civil servant, Mustapha who was the chairman of the occasion expressed gratitude for witnessing the event marking the pulling out of Lawal from public service after a glorious and successful career.

He noted that it is more significant when the exiting public officer has deemed it fit to document such stewardship as a contribution to history and a guide to those coming behind.

“Let me begin by congratulating Dr. Habiba Lawal, Academic, Administrator, Educationist, Scientist, Mother, family matriarch and motivator, on attaining the age of 60 and for a resounding public service career.

“She comes with a lot of firsts, in the class of achievers. At the peak of her career, she was appointed a Permanent Secretary in 2013 thus becoming one of the longest serving in that class, today.

“It is also on record that she served as the Ag. Secretary to the Government of the Federation for at least six months before my appointment in 2017. By way of speaking, therefore, it will be right to call her my predecessor,” the SGF said.

Mustapha admitted that the retiring government official excelled in the discharge of her duties while serving as acting SGF and commended her for bringing her experience to bear on that office; this, he added made it easy for him to take off smoothly.

As the Permanent Secretary in the Ecological Projects Office, the SGF said Lawal worked with transparency, dedication, commitment, and the drive that distinguished her as an exemplary public officer.

“The result of her leadership of the EPO is documented in the two volumes of publications issued from that office. That is another first in the history of the EPO.

He went further to congratulate members of her family on this occasion, asserting that their mother and matriarch has been of invaluable service to the nation and to humanity, “we are proud of her, immensely.”

Turning to the Public Service, the SGF said moments like this enable public officials to reflect on what to do to make the best use of the most experienced, dedicated, diligent and resourceful officers especially in their retirement.

