The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, has on behalf of Members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), received with deep shock, the news of the fatal air crash that claimed the lives of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and ten other senior military officers and service member, near Kaduna on Friday 21st May, 2021.

According to to statement signed by Willie Bassey, his Director of Informamation, the SGF expressed the consensus of all members of the FEC on the passion and professionalism with which General Ibrahim Attahiru discharged the responsibilities of his Office especially the prosecution of internal security operations across the country, since his appointment in January, 2021.



He also conveyed the condolences of members of the FEC to His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the federal Republic of Nigeria, members of the defense and security forces as well as government and people of Kaduna State. Particularly, he commiserated with families of the departed heroes and prayed to God to grant them comfort and peace of mind at this trying times.

Also, the SGF prayed for God to grant the souls of the departed eternal rest.

