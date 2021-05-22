SGF expresses shock over death of COAS Attahiru, 10 others

May 22, 2021



The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, has on behalf of Members of the Federal Executive (), received with deep shock, the news of the fatal air crash that claimed the lives of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and ten other military officers and service member, near Kaduna on Friday 21st May, 2021.

According to to statement by Willie Bassey, his Director of Informamation, the SGF expressed the consensus of all members of the on the passion and professionalism with which General Ibrahim Attahiru discharged the responsibilities of his Office especially the prosecution of internal operations across the country, since his appointment in January, 2021.


He also conveyed the of members of the to His Excellency, Buhari, President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the federal Republic of Nigeria, members of the defense and forces as well as government and people of Kaduna State. Particularly, he commiserated with families of the departed heroes and prayed to God to grant them comfort and peace of mind at this trying times.

Also, the SGF prayed for God to grant the souls of the departed eternal rest.

