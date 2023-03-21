SGF debunks fake twitter handle

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Boss Mustapha has debunked fake twitter handle used in making unsavoury comments.

In a statement signed by the Director of Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey, the SGF stressed that he does not have any such Twitter handle and therefore called on Nigerians to disregard any negative comments made with such a user name on Twitter.

He cautioned Twitter users and those who respond to certain posts to always endeavour to verify Twitter handles before responding to posts of any sort.

He stated,”The attention of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, CFR, has been drawn to a fake Twitter handle with a fake user name bearing his name, in which the fake user name dragged his name into making unsavoury comments on the governorship candidates of APC in Adamawa and Zamfara States.

“For the avoidance of doubt, SGF wishes to state categorically that he does not own or operate any Twitter handle by such a user name and therefore calls on Nigerians to disregard any negative comments made with such a user name on Twitter against the persons of the Governor of Zamfara State and the Governorship candidate of APC in Adamawa State. He finds it mischievous for any person to attach his name to a fake user account.

“He, therefore, cautions Twitter users and those who respond to certain posts to always endeavour to verify Twitter handles before responding to posts of any sort.”