SGF congratulates Tinubu as ECOWAS Chairman

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as the 36th Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

This is contained in a statement signedby Willie Bassey, Director of Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

Bassey stated,”The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume (CON), congratulates President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,GCFR, as the 36th Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

“President Tinubu emerged as ECOWAS Chairman in a unanimous endorsement at the 63rd Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS in Bissau, Guinea-Bissau yesterday.

“SGF is confident that with the President’s emergence as the Chairman of ECOWAS, it would usher in refreshing season of democratic stability in the sub-region and cooperation among member states in order to realise the dreams and aspirations of it’s founding fathers.”

He added,”He hopes that his tenure would bring abundant blessings and prosperity to member states with the expected flourishing of economic activities, improvements in security and safety of lives and property among member states.

“SGF wishes the President a successful tenure as ECOWAS Chairman.”

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

