SGF congratulates newly elected principal officers of 10th National Assembly

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume, CON, has congratulated the newly elected President of the Senate, Sen. Godswill Akpabio and his Deputy, Sen. Barau Jibrin.

Akume has congratulated the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas and his Deputy, Hon. Benjamin Kalu on their victory at the just concluded election of the Principal Officers of the 10th National Assembly.

SGF describes their emergence as victory for democracy to epitomise the unity of purpose, inclusivity in governance and stability in the polity for the realisation of the Renewed Hope agenda of the administration.

Akume posits that with the emergence of Sen. Godswill Akpabio and Rt. Hon. Tajuddeen Abbas as the President of the Senate and Speaker of the House of Representatives, respectively, as well as other Principal Officers of the 10th National Assembly would guarantee a robust, close and collaborative working relationship between the Executive and the Legislature Arms of Government while safeguarding their independence for the overall benefit of the country.

He thanked members of the National Assembly for their support in the emergence of the Principal Officers of the 10th National Assembly.

SGF wishes them a successful tenure.

