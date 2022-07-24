SGF condemns killing of Hon. Ishaya Babakano

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, has condemned in strong terms the killing of Hon. Ishaya BabaKano, Deputy Leader, Song Local Government Area representing Gudu Mboi Ward of Adamawa State, who was murdered by unknown gun men in his house yesterday; while his son who was shot during the attack is recuperating in a hospital.

The SGF assured that security agencies are being mobilized to bring the perpetuators of this dastardly act to justice.

He called on the people to remain calm and vigilant while requesting them to cooperate with security agencies by providing timely information to avert a reoccurence.

While commiserating with the Government and people of Adamawa State, the deceased family, friends and associates, he prayed to God to grant eternal repose to the soul of the departed.

