SGF condemns attack on Adamawa villages

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, has condemned in strong terms the unprovoked and unwarranted attack in Dabna and other surrounding villages in Hong Local Government Area of Adamawa State by unknown gunmen in which eighteen persons so far were feared killed in the early hours of yesterday.



Dabna is a peace-loving community made up of peasant farmers and other artisans who eke out their living through farm work and would not warrant any attack by mindless and godless persons.

Mustapha called on the people to remain calm and be vigilant while security services are doing their best to provide security to the people in the area.



The SGF assured that the Federal Government will provide succour to the affected people and called on emergency agencies to come to the aid of those affected by the attack.



He commiserated with the Government and people of Adamawa state and families of those who lost their loved ones and prayed to God to give them the fortitude to bear the loss.

