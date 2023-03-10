SGF commiserates with victims of train accident in Lagos

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation/Chairman Presidential Transition Council, Boss Mustapha, commiserates with victims of the train accident which collided with the Lagos Rapid Bus Service (BRT) at Shogunle Area of Lagos State in the early hours of Thursday.

He describes the accident as tragic and shocking as some Nigerians lost their lives while many were seriously injured and some are recieving treatment in hospital.

SGF condoles with the government and people of Lagos State, families of those who lost loved ones in the accident, and wishes the injured speedy recovery.