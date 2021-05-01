The Federal Government has commended workers across the nation for their tremendous contributions to national development, in spite of the current economic challenges faced by the country.



The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, gave the commendation on the occasion to mark the 2021 Workers’ Day Celebration on Saturday in Abuja.



Mustapha, who was represented by Dr Nnamdi Moris, Permanent Secretary, General Service, office of the SGF further described Nigerian workers as hard working people, who could withstand all circumstances in life.



The SGF said that he was highly impressed that Nigerian Labour Union was able to converge to celebrate Workers Day after the interruption by COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.



” I wish to rejoice with Nigerian workers and other workers all over the world for the celebration of the 2021 Workers’ Day.



“This year’s event is unique, going by the determination by the Nigerian workers to celebrate it in a glorious way, demonstrated by tremendous turn out, in spite of COVID-19 pandemic, ” he said.



The SGF, also expressed delight that the current health challenges posed by the COVID-19 had not stopped the 2021 Workers Day celebration.



He, however, cautioned workers to still abide by the rules of the pandemic until the whole world overcame it.



Meanwhile, some workers had used the occasion to appeal to the Federal Government to improve on the welfare of workers to boost their passion to give more to the nation.



Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, a worker, Mrs Lucy Elijah, appealed to the government to create good working conditions by addressing difficulties pro- actively to reduce some of the complaints by Nigerian workers.



She urged government to review the present working conditions in the country to meet global best practices in terms of training and retraining of Nigerian civil servants to upgrade their horizon to give their bests among other things. (NAN)

