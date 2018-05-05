The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, has commended the new idea by the Nigeria Police Force in collaboration with the Centre for Family Peace Initiative to reduce juvenile crimes in the country.

Mr Lawrence Ojabo, Director Press, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), made this known in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Ojabo quoted the SGF as saying that the initiative would promote peace and unity in the country.

Mr Olusegun Adekunle, Permanent Secretary, General Services, OSGF, represented Mustapha when the delegation of the NPF and the Centre paid a courtesy visit to the SGF.

The SGF noted that the initiative would help parents and other stakeholders to address the growing social problems of juvenile crime and drug abuse, including codeine contained in cough syrups.

He stated that the programme would target not less than 60 per cent of Nigerian population, and between 10 million and 20 million Nigerian youths would be saved from a bleak future.

Mustapha urged families and faith-based Organisations to synergise to keep the nation’s children on the path of decency, respect for law and proper upbringing for the good of the country.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Margaret Ochalla, who led the delegation, said the Nigeria Police Force was collaborating with the Centre for Family Peace Initiative to educate the young ones on juvenile crime prevention.

The Executive Director of the Centre for Family Peace Initiative, Mr Chinedu Ikogwe, said the project would re-orientate parents, teachers and other stakeholders to address the problems of children, including the upsurge of criminal gangs, drug abuse, cult activities and juvenile crimes across the country.

Ikogwe said that the children needed proper parenting, mentorship and guidance to imbibe the values to become good citizens. (NAN)