SGF Boss Mustapha, not working against Tinubu, says APC Chieftain

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF Boss Mustapha, is not working against Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress, APC presidential candidate.

This assertion was made Thurday by Prof Tahir Mamman, OON, SAN, Former Member, North East, National Caretaker Committee and Senior APC Stakeholder.

Prof Mamman made this clarification while responding to what he described as “a grossly misleading report” about SGF Mustapha.

In the statement Thursday, Mamman said: “Our attention has been drawn to a grossly misleading report that Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha is the supposed top aide of President Mohammadu Buhari (GCFR), allegedly working for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, rather than the candidate of his ruling party, the All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“In one of the reports, entitled “President Buhari’s Top Aide Reportedly Working for Atiku Finally Revealed?” it referred only to the condolence visit of the SGF to the PDP candidate over the loss of his aide as the ground for its many posers and conclusions, amongst other spurious allegations. While we appreciate the times we are in as one of politicking, where innuendoes will be rife, we consider the story as puerile, mischievous and grossly inappropriate. Having worked closely with the SGF during the days of the Caretaker Extra-ordinary Convention Committee (CECC), and also still working with him at personal and party levels, I can speak for and vouch for his position on this issue.

“For the avoidance of any doubt, therefore, the SGF has been consistent as a party man, having been a visible pillar at the state and national levels. He has emerged over the years as a sustaining influence at all stages of party affairs, where he has shown commitments to the progressive ideals of the APC and the transformational endeavours of President Mohammadu Buhari (GCFR). His determination to continue in this direction is unflinching. which is why he supports the emergence of APC Presidential Flagbearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as President Buhari’s successor.

Mamman further disclosed that, “As a senior party official, he is a major adviser to stakeholders, towards ensuring the success of not just APC-led governments, but party officials at all levels. Mr. Mustapha, is, therefore, in full support of the party across the country, not only for winning in the next elections but also for the success of succeeding APC administrations, by the Grace of God. This is in line with the position of Mr. President and he is solidly behind it.

“The SGF holds Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in very high esteem and their relationship will continue to be a strong one. He will do all that he can to ensure the emergence of Asiwaju Tinubu as the next president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Mischief makers and naysayers should understand that courtesies, like Mr. Mustapha’s visit to Waziri of Adamawa was purely for condolences, being from the same state. Political differences do not mean a cessation of social and cultural relationships.”

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

