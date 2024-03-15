SGF assures youths of economic empowerment

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume, CON, has assured youths of Federal Government’s commitment to empower them by harnessing their potentials for national development.

The SGF gave the assurance at a forum organised by the North-Central All Progressives Party (APC) Youth Leaders Forum in Abuja.

He said that empowering the youth is sine qua non to empowering the nation at large because youths are the mainstay of the economic development of any country.

Sen. Akume added that the Renewed Hope Agenda is youth-friendly as it has policies and programmes that are geared toward empowering them in the ICT, Small and Medium Enterprises, Students Loan Scheme that would soon kick-start, among others.

He urged the youth to believe in the present administration of Mr. President as efforts are in top gear toward alleviating the hardship presently caused by the removal of fuel subsidy for the prosperity of all Nigerians.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman, North-Central APC Youth Leader, Hon. Suleiman Abdullahi, FCAI said that the essence of the visit is to pass a vote of confidence on the SGF in recognition of his commitment and exemplary leadership in the growth and development of the party within the North-Central zone and Nigeria at large. In his word:

“We wish to categorically state that, our leader the Dist. Sen. George Akume, CON, who is also the secretary to the Government of the Federation remains our leader and he is doing very well for the progress of the party and the Nation at large. The SGF has handled his position excellently well, especially in the interest of the party in the zone as seen in the spread of Federal appointments with the zone. After due consultation and careful consideration within the party, we the North Central State Youth Leaders of the All Progressives Congress APC pass a vote of confidence on Dist. Sen George Akume CON, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and the leader of the Party in the North Central”.

Having thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing him to the exalted position, he enjoined party faithfuls in the zone and Nigeria at large to desist from any divisive tendencies that is capable of disrupting the unity the party is enjoying.