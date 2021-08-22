SGF, Agabi, Aregbesola, Ayade, Yahaya, others converge as Goddy Jedy-Agba’s Son marries

August 22, 2021 Danlami Nmodu Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, Featured, News, Society News 0



was a celebration of cultural unity as son of Power, Maurice Jedy-Agba married his heartthrob Genesis is from Gombe State.

Among the dignitaries at the Church earlier in the day was Boss Mustapha, and Cross River State Governor Prof Ben Ayade. An elated father Power Goddy Jedy-Agba was sighted with guests after the wedding mass, on Saturday, with his wife Beatrice Jedy-Agba, mni.

Equally, prominent Nigerians were at the reception venue to celebrate with the newly weds.The guests included Chief Kanu Agabi, former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, was chairman of the occasion, Governor of Gombe State Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, Minister of Interior ,Rauf Aregbesola, Minister of Women Affairs Mrs Pauline Tallen, for Environment Ms Sharon Ikeazor and GMD NNPC Mele Kyari among dignitaries.

The fact that the groom is from Cross River while the bride is Gombe was one of the highlights that thrilled guests.A Gombe cultural dance was part of the events to entertain guests.

A large delegation of Members of the Institute, particularly from Senior Executive 40 were also present both at the Church and reception to felicitate with their mate Mrs Beatrice Jedy Agba,mni.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,