SGF, Agabi, Aregbesola, Ayade, Yahaya, others converge as Goddy Jedy-Agba’s Son marries

It was a celebration of cultural unity as son of Minister of State Power, Maurice Jedy-Agba married his heartthrob Genesis who is from Gombe State.

Among the dignitaries at the Church earlier in the day was Boss Mustapha,SGF and Cross River State Governor Prof Ben Ayade. An elated father Minister of State Power Goddy Jedy-Agba was sighted with guests after the wedding mass, on Saturday, with his wife Beatrice Jedy-Agba, mni.

Equally, prominent Nigerians were at the reception venue to celebrate with the newly weds.The guests included Chief Kanu Agabi, former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, who was chairman of the occasion, Governor of Gombe State Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, Minister of Interior ,Rauf Aregbesola, Minister of Women Affairs Mrs Pauline Tallen, Minister of State for Environment Ms Sharon Ikeazor and GMD NNPC Mele Kyari among other dignitaries.

The fact that the groom is from Cross River while the bride is Gombe was one of the highlights that thrilled guests.A Gombe cultural dance was part of the events to entertain guests.

A large delegation of Members of the National Institute, particularly from Senior Executive Course 40 were also present both at the Church and reception to felicitate with their course mate Mrs Beatrice Jedy Agba,mni.

