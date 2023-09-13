SGBV: Ukaid trains Zamfara CSOs on conflict, gender advocacy

By Ishaq Zakii

The Ukaid-funded Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), the International Alert Nigeria, has trained 30 members of the Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Zamfara on Conflict, Gender Sensitivity and Advocacy.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the participants at the workshop; held in Gusau, were drawn from different CSO platforms in the state, through

Sexual and Gender-based Violence (SGBV) working group.

In a speech at the closing of the two-day exercise, the Gender and Social Inclusion Officer of the NGO, Mrs Fatima Inusa, desceibed the training as part of the activities of a project to promote peace, stability, access to justice and accountability.

Inusa also said that the projects is being funded by the Conflict Security and Stability Fund, implemented in Zamfara and Kaduna States.

She also said that the training was designed to increase the capacity of local partners and stakeholders in the state on how to fight SGBV.

She said: “The alarming rate of the ugly act against women and children in the state is unacceptable.

“We noticed an increase of violence against women and children in the state as a result of lingering security challenges.

“There is need for more collaboration from active key stakeholders in the state in the fight against SGBV.

“We are ever ready to collaborate with relevant stakeholders to advocate on SGBV-related issues.”

Also, the state Executive Director, Voluntary Aid Initiative (VAI), a state-based NGO, Musa Umar, commended participants for their support in the fight against SGBV.

“In Zamfara we have active collaboration with key stakeholders, especially the media, security agencies, lawyers, traditional, religious and community leaders to succeed in SGBV prevention,” Umar said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

