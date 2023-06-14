SGBV: CDD tasks stakeholders to support victims

By Ibrahim Kado

The Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) has urged stakeholders to sensitise their respective constituencies on how victims of Sexual Gender Base Violence (SGBV) can access justice.

Ms Idayat Hassan, CDD’s Director, made the call at the end of a two-day quarterly consultative stakeholders meeting on Wednesday in Yola.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the stakeholders were drawn from Borno, Adamawa and Yobe States to brainstorm on the way forward.

Hassan, who was represented by Ms Mercy Abdullahi, the Assistant Programme Officer of the centre, said the meeting was designed to proffer solutions to the issue of SGBV and for stakeholders to serve as representatives in their various communities to achieve zero SGBV in the society.

Mrs Amina Auwal, the facilitator, explained that the meeting would enable stakeholders to work with ministries and community leaders towards finding lasting solutions on SGBV cases.

She advised the stakeholders to take sensitisation serious toward achieving the objective of the meeting.

She observed that the challenges of SGBV cases included the delay in the dispensation of justice as sometimes survivors end up withdrawing their cases.

Responding on behalf of other participants, Mr Musa Usman, commended CDD for the new approach to see the SGBV reduced in the society.

According to him, successful implementation of the approach for access to justice for victims and sensitisation will serve as a deterrence. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

