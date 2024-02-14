Sexual Harassment Trial: ICPC closes cases against Ndifon, Lawyer as court adjourns for submission of written addresses

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has closed its case in the ongoing trial of Professor. Cyril Ndifon, the suspended Dean of the University of Calabar and his lawyer, Barrister Sunny Anyanwu.

The duo are being tried before Justice James Omotoshoat the Federal High Court, Abuja over an alleged sexual misconduct and attempt to perverse the cause of justice contrary to sections 8, 18 and 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000 and Section 182 of the Penal Code Cap. 532 Laws of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, 2006.

At the continuation of hearing on Wednesday, Counsel to the ICPC, Dr. Osuobeni Ekoi Akponimisingha hadtold the court of the close of prosecution after the 4thwitness (PW4) was discharged from the box following the conclusion of his cross-examination by the counsel to the defendants, Mr. Joe Agi (SAN).

Mr. Agi had argued that there was no prosecution hence he would be applying for the submission of his written address of no case submission.

Counsel to the ICPC, Dr. Akponimisinga did not oppose to the application for the submission of the written addresses.

The presiding judge, J.K Omotosho thereafter adjourned the trial to 27th of February, 2024 for adoption of written addresses for no case submission.

So far, ICPC has presented four witnesses in the trial against the University lecturer and his lawyer, Sunny Anyanwu who was joined in the suit over an allegation that he threatened one of the star witnesses ICPC had lined up for the trial.

In her testimony on 25th of January, 2024, the first prosecution witness, an investigator with the ICPC had told the court how the first defendant (Professor Ndifon) was arrested following a petition of sexual harassment, official corruption and abuse of office was submitted against him.

She also told the court that some nude pictures and videos of certain contacts (who were students of the first defendant) were found in his phone when his WhatsApp messaging application was subjected to forensic examination.

The second prosecution witness simply identified as TKJ (not real name) had in the course of the trial told the Court that the first defendant had demanded for oral sex and her virginity in exchange for admission into the Law degree programme in the University.

She also narrated how the second defendant (Sunny Anyanwu) purportedly called her on phone to shun the invitation of the ICPC.

The 3rd and 4th prosecution witnesses, an exhibit keeper and a forensic analyst from the ICPC have also testified in court by presenting forensic exhibits obtained from the phones of the two defendants.