Sexagenarian in court for allegedly defrauding accommodation seeker N500,000

The police in Lagos on Friday arraigned a sexagenarian, Okwudili Anyansi, who allegedly defrauded an accommodation seeker of N500,000.

Anyansi, 65, is facing a four-count charge of fraud, impersonation, stealing and escape from lawful custody.

He is facing trial before a Surulere Magistrates’ Court.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, Insp Courage Ekhueorohan, told the Court that the defendant committed the offences on Aug. 20, at Area C. Police Command, Surulere, Lagos.

Ekhueorohan said that the defendant collected the sum from the complainant, Mr William Williams, to help him to get accommodation, but failed to do so.

He added that the defendant fraudulently posed as a staff of Lagos State Ministry of Works and Housing.

“He was later detained at the police station where he escaped, but was re-arrested,” the prosecutor said.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 78 (b), 106 (a), 287 and 314, of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mrs Sadiq Bello, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N300,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Bello adjourned the case until Dec. 2 for mention. (NAN)

