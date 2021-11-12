Sexagenarian in court for allegedly defrauding accommodation seeker N500,000

The police in on Friday arraigned a sexagenarian, Okwudili Anyansi, who  allegedly defrauded an accommodation seeker N500,000.

Anyansi, 65, is facing a four-count charge fraud, impersonation, stealing and escape from lawful custody.

He is facing trial before a Surulere Magistrates’ Court.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, Insp Courage Ekhueorohan, told the that the defendant committed the offences on Aug. 20, at Area C. Police Command, Surulere, Lagos.

Ekhueorohan said that the defendant collected the sum from the complainant, Mr William Williams, to help him accommodation, but failed to do so.

He added that the defendant fraudulently posed as a staff State Ministry Works and Housing.

“He was later detained at the police station where he escaped, but was re-arrested,” the prosecutor said.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 78 (b), 106 (a), 287 and 314, the Criminal Law State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mrs Sadiq Bello, granted the defendant bail in the sum N300,000 two sureties in like sum.

Bello adjourned the case until Dec. 2 for mention. (NAN)

