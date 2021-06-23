Sexagenarian drags neighbour to court for alleged trspassing

A sexagenarian, Malam Isyaku Abubakar, on Wednesday dragged neighbour, Alhaji Maikudi before a Sharia Court in Magajin Gari, Kaduna state for allegedly trespassing on residential building for 19 years.

complaint, Abubakar, who lives within Kaduna metropolis, through Counsel, Al’amin Ahmed, told court that 19 years ago, an order was given to Maikudi  to create an exit door a specific section of house after he bought a portion from complainant’s .

“Maikudi created door in a wrong section not in line with order given 19 years ago thereby trespassing,.’’ Ahmed said.

He prayed the court to order the defendant to block the exit door and create another where the court earlier ordered.

The defendant, Maikudi, who pleaded not guilty to trespassing , prayed the court to grant him bail on easy terms.

The Judge, Murtala Nasir, after listening to both , said the alleged offence contravened Section 175 of the Kaduna State Sharia Code Law of 2002 and punishable under Section 180 of the law.

He granted the defendant self-bail and warned him not to take any action as the case was already in court.

He adjourned the case untill July 7.

The judge held that he would visit and examine the apartment. (NAN)

