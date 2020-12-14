Sexagenarian  docked over alleged perversion of justice

A 69-year-old electrician, Boladale Ojebode, who allegedly failed to produce the son he stood surety for, appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Ojebode, a resident of No. 20, Abdul Lawal St., Ishefun in Ayobo, a Lagos suburb, is facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and perversion of justice.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, Sgt Kenrich Nomayo, alleged that the defendant stood as a surety for one Kayode Ojebode, charged with obtaining money under false pretences.