Sewage treatment wouldn’t cause epidemic, AEPB assures FCT residents

By Abigael Joshua

Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) assured resident of FCT that its sewage treatment programme would not cause the outbreak of any disease.

Dr Osi Braimah, the Director AEPB, gave the assurance on Monday when he visited the Wupa Sewage Treatment Plant in Idu, Abuja.

He said that there was no discharge of sewage in the FCT rather sewage treatment, and urged the residents not to panic.

“There is no threat of epidemic or any disease outbreak coming from treatment of raw sewage.

“There’s no time we shut down operations for six months while we serviced our plants; we have two 15kva generators working.

“Occasionally we shut down one for maintenance purposes, they each work 500 hours before we service it; while we do that another one comes into commission working alternately,” he said.

The AEPB boss said that its contractors were always paid, adding that the contracts between AEPB and its contractors were therefore intact.

“This is the biggest waste facility treatment we have in the FCT it treats sewage from phases 1, 2, 3 and part of phase 4 of the FCT.

“It is clean and there is no raw discharge of sewage in the FCT. The effluents that we discharge into the Wupa Sewage Treatment Plant meet Nigeria and international standards for discharging water.

“The plant is fully functional and all the bus-bar reactors are fully working,” he assured.

He said that there are six bus-bar reactors of which four out of them are left for expansion purposes.

“Prior to the discharge of the water, we also subject the water to ultraviolent treatment to destroy any trace of bacteria.

“In the effluents treatment there’s no possibility of an epidemic in the city, coming from sewage treatment in the FCT.

“The engineers are on top of their job,” he assured. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

