Several terrorists killed, others apprehended in 2 weeks – DHQ

By Sumaila Ogbaje

Defence Headquarters says the military has eliminated several Boko Haram and Islamic States of West Africa (ISWAP) terrorists in both land and air operations in North East, in last two weeks.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Musa Danmadami, made the disclosure on Thursday in Abuja at the bi-weekly news conference on the operations of the armed forces.

Danmadami said the land, air and maritime component of Operation Hadin Kai had sustained the intensive efforts to decimate terrorists and other criminals in the North East zone.

He said troops conducted several operations against terrorists enclaves, hideouts, camps and training ground at villages, mountains and waterside within Borno, Adamawa and Yobe, neutralising several terrorists, captured some and recovered weapons.

He said the land troops recovered several other items and the sum of N11.04 million, neutralised 20 terrorists, captured seven, apprehended 40 suspected logistics suppliers and 15 notorious criminal gang members.

According to him, others arrested were four drug peddlers, three kidnappers and three terrorists collaborators.

“Troops equally rescued 15 kidnapped civilians, while a total of 743 terrorists and members of their families, comprising 42 adult males, 251 adult females and 452 children surrendered to troops at different locations within the theatre of operation,” he said.

Danmadami said the air component also conducted air operations at Tagoshe, observed to be active with terrorists moving under the trees with missiles.

He said the information revealed that several terrorists were neutralised and their structure destroyed in the air strike.

Danmadami added that an air interdiction operation was also conducted at Mandara mountain in Borno, over a prominent building in the general area where it was observed with several terrorists’ movement.

“Accordingly, the building was struck, neutralising several terrorists and destroying the building.

” In the same vein on June 6, an air interdiction operation was conducted at Loghpere, a Boko Haram terrorist identified hideout on the Mandara mountains, purportedly being used by terrorists as a logistics base and hideout for their technical equipment.

“Consequently, the location was struck with bombs, and feedback revealed that several terrorists were neutralised and logistics structures destroyed in the air strike,” he said. (NAN)

