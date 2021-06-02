Scores of Boko Haram terrorists were on Wednesday afternoon killed by troops of the Nigerian military in Borno State, PRNigeria reports.

They were eliminated after a heavy gun fire with Nigerian troops in Damboa town, a credible security source in Maiduguri, the state capital, told PRNigeria.

He further said that some of the Boko Haram fighters also fled with gun shot injuries.

According to the source, the terrorists had invaded Damboa in a convoy of 11 gun trucks and one Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC).

“But their attempt to attack a military formation and civilian population after infiltrating the town was thwarted by the gallant military forces,” he said.

By PRNigeria

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

