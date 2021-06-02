Several Boko Haram terrorists killed as military destroys 6 gun trucks in Damboa

of Haram terrorists were afternoon killed by troops of the Nigerian military Borno State, PRNigeria reports.

They were eliminated after a heavy gun fire with Nigerian troops Damboa town, a credible security source Maiduguri, the state capital, told PRNigeria.

He further said that some of the Haram fighters also fled with gun shot injuries.

According the source, the terrorists had invaded Damboa a convoy of 11 gun trucks and one Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC).

“But their attempt attack a military formation and population after infiltrating the town was thwarted by the gallant military forces,” he said.

By PRNigeria

