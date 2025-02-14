Seven Convicts Forfeit Hotel, N230.3m, Others in Makurdi

Justice M.S.Abubakar of the Federal High Court, sitting in Makurdi, Benue State has ordered the forfeiture to the federal government, the sum of N232,396,714.00 (Two Hundred and Thirty-two Million, Three Hundred and Ninety-six Thousand, Seven Hundred and Fourteen Naira), a hotel as well as the sum of $4,977 (Four Thousand Nine Hundred and Seventy-seven US Dollars) recovered from seven fraudsters.

This is contained in a statement by the Head, Media & Publicity, Dele Oyewale made available to newsmen.

Oyewale stated,”The forfeiture followed the conviction and sentencing of the fraudsters, prosecuted on separate one-count charges, bordering on criminal impersonation, money laundering, cybercrime and obtaining by false pretence by the Makurdi Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

“The convicts are: Tamaraudeinyefa Shedrack Brakekebebe, Godday Conference Brakekebebe, Terhemba Josiah Asagh, Nyiter Avalumun Elijah, Ahmed Alabi Akindele, Kennedy Torbem Ayanger and Hwande Aondooungwa James.

“The charge against Brakekebebe reads: “That you Tamaraudeinyefa Shedrack Brakebebe “M” ( 24 years old) in Makurdi, Benue State, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did retain the sum of N64,762,169.00 ( Sixty Four Million, Seven Hundred and Sixty Nine Naira) in your Access Bank Account Number 0106661087 and the sum of N102,750,246.00 ( One Hundred and Two Million,Seven Hundred and Fifty Thousand, Two Hundred and Forty Six Naira) in your Zenith Bank Account number 2650121852, which you reasonably knew to be proceeds of unlawful Act, to wit; Cybercrime and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 18(2)(d) of the Money Laundering ( prohibition and Prevention etc) Act 2022 and punishable under Section 18(3)of the same Section.”

That of Asagh reads: “That you Terhemba Josiah Asagh “M”( 27 years old) sometime between 2021 and 2025 in Makurdi, Benue State with intent to defraud did send electronic messages via Facebook App with fake identity as an Asian soldier, working for United Nations in the United State of America which reliance, unsuspecting foreigners were caused to suffer loss of about $300,0000 ( Three Hundred Thousand USD, which you converted to your Kuda Bank Account Number 2018650772 and use same in building a Century Crip Inn Hotel, Gboko and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 22(2)(b)of the Cybercrime ( Prohibition and Prevention etc) Act 2015 and punishable under same Section of the Act.”

They all pleaded “guilty” to their charges when they were read to them, prompting the review of their cases by prosecuting counsel M.Yusuf, A.S.Idris, A.Gazali K.T.Sunday and Imadifon Igbinidu, who urged the court afterwards to convict and sentence them accordingly.

After listening to prosecution and defence counsel, Justice Abubakar convicted and sentenced Tamaraudeinyefa Brakekebebe to one year imprisonment or to pay N500,000.00 (Five Hundred Thousand Naira) fine. In addition, he forfeited the sum of N102,750,246.00 (One Hundred and Two Million, Seven Hundred and Fifty Thousand, Two Hundred and Forty Six Naira), found in his Zenith Bank Account No: 2650121856 and the sum of N64,762,169.00 (Sixty Four Million, Seven Hundred and Sixty Two Thousand, One Hundred and Sixty Nine Naira) to the federal government.

Godday Brakekebebe was convicted and sentenced to three years imprisonment or to pay N500,000.00 (Five Hundred Thousand Naira) fine. In addition, he forfeited the sum of N56, 633,246 (Fifty-six Million, Six Hundred and Thirty-three Thousand, Two Hundred and Forty-six Naira) found in his Zenith Bank Account No: 4068151050 and another sum of N200,929.00 (Two Hundred Thousand, Nine Hundred and Twenty-nine Naira ), found in his Access Bank account No: 1462517972 to the federal government.

Asagh was convicted and sentenced to one year imprisonment or to pay N1,500,000,00 (One Million, Five Hundred Thousand Naira) fine. In addition, he forfeited his Century Crip Inn Hotel, situated at No: 41 Adekaa Yaji Street, Gboko North LGA, Benue State and registered as plot 5352 in Gboko Land Registry and a Mercedes-Benz E350 4Matic with Chassis No: WDDHFBQAA121814 and Registration No: ABJ 367 CY to the federal government.

Elijah bagged one year imprisonment or to pay N500,000.00 ( Five Hundred Thousand Naira) fine. In addition, he is to restitute the sum of N10million to his victim through the EFCC Recovery Account and forfeit a Mercedes-Benz GLE with chassis No:4J6D5H876A44065 and Registration No ABJ 797 AL to the federal government.

Akindele was convicted and sentenced to two years imprisonment or to pay N100,000.00 ( One Hundred Thousand Naira) fine. In addition, he is to restitute the sum of N1,645,000.00 (One Million, Six Hundred and Forty-five Thousand Naira) to his victim.

Ayanger was convicted and sentenced to one year imprisonment or to pay N100,000.00( One Hundred Thousand Naira) fine. In addition, he is to restitute the sum of N500,000.00 (Five Hundred Thousand Naira) to his victim, while James was convicted and sentenced to three years imprisonment or to pay N500,000.00 ( Five Hundred Thousand Naira) fine. In addition, he forfeited the sum of N8,050,124.00 (Eight Million and Fifty Thousand, One Hundred and Twenty-four Naira) found in his Zenith Bank Account No: 4256815018 and as well as $4977 ( Four Thousand, Nine Hundred and Seventy-seven US Dollars) USD in his wallet account to the federal government.

The road to their ill-fate began when operatives of the Special Task Force (STF) of the Makurdi Zonal Directorate of the EFCC followed credible intelligence on their involvements in fraudulent criminal activities and arrested them in their hideouts.