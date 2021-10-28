Seven Alleged Internet Fraudsters Arrested Abia

Operatives of the Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC, today October 27, arrested seven internet fraud suspects, including one Peter Ugochukwu, a supposed businessman who claims he deals in shoes and clothes, at Umuahia, Abia State.

The other six suspects are; George Izuchukwu, Okeke Desmond, Ekwonna Wisdom, Ejikeme Godspower, Nwachukwu Samuel and Justin Tochi.

They were arrested in a sting operation at the Government College and Okwuta areas of Umuahia following verified intelligence on their internet fraud-related activities.

Item recovered from them include four vehicles (RX 350 Lexus Jeep, Toyota Camry Muscle, EX 35 Lexus and Toyota Camry 2008 model) , four laptops and twelve mobile phones.

The suspects will be to court as soon as the investigation is completed.

