Seun Kuti remanded for alleged assault on police officer

By Olaitan Idris

A Sabo-Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos State, on Tuesday ordered remand of afrobeat singer Seun Kuti for alleged assault on a police officer on the Third Mainland Bridge, Lagos.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Adeola Olatubosun, held that Kuti should be remanded for 48 hours in police custody.

She, however, held that the defendant should be admitted to bail in the sum of one million Naira with two sureties in like sum, at the end of the 48-hour remand.

She said that one of the sureties must be a landlord within the jurisdiction of the court.

She adjourned the case until May 22 for mention.

She directed the prosecutor to duplicate the case file and forward a copy to the state director of public prosecutions for advice.

Earlier, the investigating police officer, Mr Lekan Ogundare, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on May 13 on the Third Mainland Bridge.

He said that the defendant drove dangerously on the bridge and deliberately blocked a moving police vehicle.

He alleged that the defendant grabbed Insp Mohammed Aminu attached to the Police Training College, Ikeja, while on official movement and in police uniform.

Ogundare said that the defendant slapped Aminu several times on his face.

Mr S. A. Adebeshin, a legal officer of the police, had applied to the court to remand Kuti for 21 days to enable further investigation on the case.

His application was supported by a 12-paragraph affidavit.

Responding, Mr Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika (SAN) and counsel to the defendant, said that he was not aware of the application for the defendant’s remand.

He requested for time to respond to the application.

Reacting, Mr M. A. Animashaun, a member of police legal team, submitted that there should be temporary deprivation of liberty of the defendant for purposes for purposes of investigation.

He said that Kuti’s alleged victim had been on medical treatment.

However, Olumide-Fusika said that Kuti handed himself over to the police and should not be remanded on such grounds.

He prayed the court to grant Kuti bail, promising that the defendant would show up whenever needed. (NAN)