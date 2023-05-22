Seun Kuti, Nigerian Police And Anger Management

By Kazeem Akintunde

Seun Anikulapo Kuti, son of the late Fela Anikulapo Kuti, has been in

the news lately for the wrong reason. The 40-year-old musician was seen

in a viral video last week engaging in a hot argument with a policeman

on Third Mainland Bridge. Within the twinkle of an eye, Seun landed

the policeman a dirty slap on his cheek. Seun forgot, or was not aware

that citizen journalism has come to stay in Nigeria. With just a phone,

anyone could record for posterity, what is happening in their domain.

That incident was captured with a phone camera. The stunned officer

was in a state of shock as he could only open his mouth and even words

failed him at that point in time.

What led to the exchange, we were later told, was a minor traffic

infraction between the duo. Seun felt threatened that the officer, at that

particular time, constituted a threat to his life and those of his family,

who were with him at the time of the incident. Some motorists

reportedly later pacified Seun, and pleaded with the officer to let the

matter rest.

But the video of the encounter soon went viral on social media. Many

Nigerians were stupefied that Seun could actually slap a police officer in

uniform. The anger of most Nigerians forced the Inspector General of

Police to order the arrest of Seun Kuti. Gingered by the arrest order from

Abuja, the police in Lagos went on an overdrive and stormed Seun’s

residence in a commando-like manner.

Sensing that the tide was quickly turning against him, Seun ran to Femi

Falana, Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), to brief him before going

underground, at least briefly. By the time the arrest party got to his

house, he was nowhere to be found. But his lawyer advised him to give

himself up, which he eventually did by reporting to the office of the

Commissioner of Police the following day in company of his lawyer,

where he was arrested, handcuffed, his mug shot taken, and later paraded

alongside other criminals by the police.

He was later arraigned before a Magistrate, where the police sought a

21-day remand order against him but at the end of the proceeding, the

court gave the police 48 hours to hold on to Kuti to enable them to

conclude their investigations after which the musician must be granted

bail. However, the Police, known for their various antics, sought for

further extension from the same court without the knowledge of Seun’s

lawyer, and now have Seun for another four days.

Seun, by his action, played into the hands of the police and he is now

being tossed up and down. He did not manage his anger well. His late

father would not have slapped a police officer in such a circumstance.

Abami Eda would have used his music to tear the officer into ‘pieces’.

Fela would have come up with an LP to denounce the incident on the

Third Mainland Bridge and yab the police to high heavens.

Seun was still a toddler when Fela had his own encounter with the men

in uniform. He never fought back but went ahead to record several songs

to lambast the institution and others in positions of authority who were

using their influence daily to oppress the poor masses. Seun Kuti must

have heard of his grandmother, the late Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti, who

on February 18, 1977, had her own encounter with the men of the law.

On that day, men of the Nigerian Army, numbering well over 100,

stormed her residence in Lagos on a raid. During the raid, Kuti’s 76-

year-old mother was thrown from the window of a two-storey building.

She sustained injuries from which she never recovered, and died at the

General Hospital in Lagos, on April 13, 1978. Funmilayo was not just

Fela’s mum, the anti-colonial activist and feminist was, in many ways,

the mother of the nation.

At her prime and during the colonial era, Ransome-Kuti riled against

what she said were unfair taxes levied on small traders – many of whom

were women, whom she led in colourful campaigns.

Was Seun Kuti, by his action, trying to exact revenge for the atrocities

committed against his grandmother and his father? Even his uncle, Beko

Ransome-Kuti also got a dose of police brutality while he was alive. Yet

it did not prevent one of the Kutis from serving in the Nigerian

government during the military regime.

Specifically, Olikoye Ransome-Kuti served the Ibrahim Babangida

regime as Minister of Health. His service to the regime and the

government should have atoned and watered down the face-off between

the Kutis and the government. Shouldn’t it?

But Seun, by his latest action, played into the hands of the police. Now,

they are bent on exacting maximum humiliation on the musician.

Because he could not manage his anger, he has been humiliated and

made to look like a common felon. Seun voluntarily reported himself at

the police headquarters and there was no reason for him to be

handcuffed like a common criminal. He was also paraded before the

police officers and the media while his house has been raided by the

police who are looking for ‘evidence’ on more than one occasion. His

wife’s phone was also taken from her for trying to record the search. The

police actions handcuffing and parading Seun among criminals is

unwarranted and illegal, going by the provision of Section 7 of the

Administration of the Criminal Justice Act (2015) of the country’s

constitution which says that suspects can only be handcuffed or

subjected to any form of restraint under three circumstances. These

include when: “(a) there is a reasonable apprehension of violence or an

attempt to escape. “(b) the restraint is considered necessary for the safety

of the suspect or defendant, or “(c) by order of a court.” None of these

situations existed in this case, yet the police flouted these fundamentals

in the arrest of Seun. They also ran afoul of S. 34, Constitution of the

Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999, as amended), which guarantees the

rights of citizens to personal dignity.

Again, he was taken to his house a second time for another round of

search, where yet, nothing incriminating was found on him. Perhaps,

they will present their latest findings before the court when the case

resumes today. Now, the police may even say that they need to take his

blood samples for a test to know whether it is tainted with drugs!

Nigerians should not be surprised if they ask that he should be taken to

Aro in Abeokuta, Ogun State, or the Psychiatrist Hospital in Yaba for an

evaluation of his mental faculty. We can all attest to the character of the

Nigeria Police in these matters.

When Seun Kuti slapped the police officer, whom the Force alleged

went into a state of coma, public opinion was on the side of the police.

At that particular time, the policeman was an officer of the law, the face

of the State that must be accorded due respect. And that was why many

Nigerians condemned what Seun did. But now, the way the police

authorities are going about their bid to humiliate Seun is gradually

turning the tide in favour of the musician.

Again, public opinion of the Nigerian Police has never been one that is

complimentary. It is a no-love relationship that has existed between the

police and Nigerians, generally. Why are the police hell-bent on

extracting maximum humiliation on Seun over a slap when it is in record

that thousands of Nigerians have been wrongly treated and accused by

the Police? Or have we quickly forgotten that a similar scenario led to

the #EndSars protests?

Has any criminal case been filed against the three police officers that

beat an Okada rider to a stupor in the Abule Egba area of Lagos State a

few days after the Seun incident? Except for the Lagos Commissioner of

Police that visited the victim and appealed to the Hausa Community in

Lagos, it is certain that the three policemen are back to duty after a few

hours in detention. ‘The police is your friend’ mantra on radio and

television has never swayed Nigerians. Nigerians know those that truly

love them.

It is my fervent hope that Seun will come of his self-induced crisis soon

and learn a big lesson from it. Never take the laws into your hands, no

matter who you are. We should all learn to manage our anger. Femi Kuti,

his elder brother had to stand in for him at the weekend in one of his

scheduled European tours. Kudos to big brother Femi.

I am not an expert in anger management, but with extensive research on

the subject, a brilliant article by one who can speak authoritatively, Mary

Desroches, caught my attention. Part of the article is reproduced below

for the benefit of Seun and others in his shoes who are prone to getting

angry at the drop of a hat. Hope readers find it useful.

It is your prerogative to feel angry, but what is more important is what

you use it for or do with it. Perhaps, you have heard one of Mark

Twain’s sayings, where he compared anger to an acid, which implies that

anger can be more harmful to you than whatever it is you feel angry

towards.

Most people often have a misconception but anger and anger

management. Learning to control your anger doesn’t mean doing away

with the anger or never getting angry again. Our lives are full of ups

and downs, crest and trough, and at times, it is normal and healthy to

feel anger.

Therefore, as an adult, you must understand the signs of anger. Also, you

must learn strategies to help ensure your reactions are productive and

positive no matter how angry you are.

Certain events trigger our anger response, it’s never the same with

everyone. Sometimes it may be a memory or an event. Our bodies and

brains, naturally, get angry whenever they feel threatened. At this point,

we are in control of what we do with anger – aggression, sarcasm,

irritability, and grumpiness. Imagine having all these negativities in you

over a long time, it eventually weighs you down.

With that in mind, it becomes necessary to learn how to respond

positively to this feeling and here are 10 anger management tips to help

control anger easily. 1. Before speaking, think, 2. Stay calm while

expressing your anger, 3. Exercise regularly, 4. Take a break once in a

while to relax and be you. 5. Identify what’s making you angry and deal

with it, 6. Make use of the I statement regularly, 7. Never hold a grudge,

Release tension by using humour, 9. Try out some relaxation skills,

and 10. Seek help at the right time.