Settlement: Court strikes out divorce case

By Mujidat Oyewole

An Area Court sitting at Center-Igboro in Ilorin has stroke out a divorce case between AbdulFatai Soliu and Sherifat AbdulFatai, as the couple were able to settle their differences out of court.

Presiding Judge AbdulQadir Ibrahim stroke out the case after hearing the report of settlement from the petitioner’s counsel, Mr Raimi Ismaila that the couple had agreed to continue with their marriage.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that sometimes in March, the petitioner, AbdulFatai Soliu filed for divorce, claiming that the wife was promiscuous and denied paternity of four out of their six children.

The petitioner told the court that sometimes in 2008, when the wife was pregnant, a man claimed paternity of one of their children, adding that he had a witness to the claim.

He, however, wished to continue carrying the fatherly responsibility of the four children he claimed were not his children together with others, but wanted divorce due to lack of love.

The respondent agreed to have married the petitioner according to Islamic right and blessed with six children but denied the allegations levelled against her.

She said that her husband had been irresponsible, adding that he had married two wives before her, who left with their children due to his irresponsibility, victimization and adulterous attitude.

The wife revealed that the husband intended to marry another wife and wanted to frustrate her and the children to enable him achieve his aim, which she said caused the wrong accusations.

The respondent also said that the petitioner had stopped doing his responsibility for the past six months and wants the court to grant them sometime to enable them involve the family, to settle the case. (NAN)