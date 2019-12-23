Setraco stories: A Retraction and Apology

The Management of Newsdiary Communications Limited, publishers of Newsdiaryonline, hereby retracts two stories published on Newsdiaryonline.com .

The stories were respectively titled: (a) Lebanese partner’s questionable financial dealings, moves to freeze company’s bank accounts exposed (and) ( b)Lebanese partner shortchanges Inu Umorus,plots takeover of Setraco Nigeria

The stories did not go through our in-house due diligence of cross checking facts and ensuring balance but were published in error.

We therefore apologize for the inconveniences caused by the publications.



Signed

Management

Newsdiary Communications Limited

23/12/2019