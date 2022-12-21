SERVICOM tasks MDAs to deliver on assigned mandates by Buhari

By Okon Okon

Service Compact with all Nigerians (SERVICOM), has called on Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to deliver on assigned mandates by

President Muhammadu Buhari to touch the lives of Nigerians positively.

Mrs Nnenna Akajemeli, the National Coordinator SERVICOM, made the call on Wednesday in Abuja at the end of year meeting/award of National Council of Nodal Officers in SERVICOM units from various MDAs.

The award ceremony is organised to recognise, appreciate and reward those who excelled in the course of running service delivery activities in their various MDAs and those who are adding a lot of value to Nigerians.

“Today is our traditional ‘End of Year Award Ceremony’, where we hold up those who have excelled in promoting and driving sustained customer service in Ministries, Department and Agencies. “

Akajemeli said that when customer service was upheld, the essence og government setting up MDAs would be achieved and lives would be touched positively.

“When these are done, lives are touched, quality service experiences happen, trust is built and visibility of governments’ presence, connectedness of citizens, stakeholders to government begins to happen. “

According the SERVICOM boss, excellent service delivery is a journey and SERVICOM being a learning organisation, engages with all the service providers and also at the middle of taking feedback from the service takers.

While presenting an award to outstanding nodal officers and Chief Executive Officers of MDAs, Akajemeli, therefore, appealed to all Nigerians to collaborate with the government to achieve more governance as the nation was preparing for 2023 general elections.

Speaking on behalf of the awardees and the MDAs, Mrs Olayinka Shodunke, a SERVICOM nodal officer of Industrial Training Fund, Jos expressed gratitude to the management of SERVICOM under the leadership of Nnenna Akajemeli.

According to Shodunke, SERVICOM has served as the right channel of proffering solutions to some of the challenges faced by the MDAs in the course of their service delivery.

“SERVICOM is a channel through which some of the MDAs issues have been resolved and SERVICOM activity is all about excellent service delivery under the leadership of Nnenna Akajemeli. “

Also responding, Mrs Esther Okonta of Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), who described SERVICOM activities as ‘innovative and learning organisation’, said the agency had done a lot to motivate good service delivery in public service sector of the country. (NAN)