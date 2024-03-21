SERVICOM marks 20th anniversary, advocates standing on its own

Compact with all Nigerians (SERVICOM) on Thursday marked its 20th Anniversary after its establishment since 2004 by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) led by then President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Mrs Nnenna Akajemeli, National Coordinator of SERVICOM while briefing journalists at the event, extolled the efforts of the ex-executive officers of the agency, former Presidents, Ministers and SGFs, among others, for their visions on its creation.

She added that SERVICOM’s services have been making a great impact on Nigerians since its inception.

“It gives me immense pleasure to be here to mark this epoch-making event. Today marks another milestone in the history of SERVICOM as a compact 20 years after.

“The Nigerian service delivery Compact was launched on March 21, 2004 after Mr president and his cabinet signed a service compact with all Nigerians (SERVICOM).

“It was with the declaration to dedicate themselves to providing the basic services to which citizens are entitled in a timely, fair, honest, effective and transparent manner.

“SERVICOM is about building relationships of the state with citizens, is about activating trust at the heart of service delivery process in Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), ” Akajemeli said.

Akajemeli, who highlighted the importance of the agency in terms of supervision of MDAs to ensure quality service delivery, therefore, advocated the need for it to stand on its own without merging with other agencies.

According to her, the compact came on the heels of incessant service failures across MDAs.

“MDAs exist to activate the promise of ensuring that Nigerians are served right and at the heart of every MDAs is the SERVICOM – the customers’ service arm with unique responsibilities of ensuring that the voice of the service takers are heard.

“Indeed, excellent service delivery and improved and sustained service improvement across MDAs cannot be wished away, ” she said.

Giving kudos to President Bola Tinubu on his decision to execute the Oronsaye reports, the SERVICOM boss said consultations had been carried out with the stakeholders on the subsuming of SERVICOM with the Bureau of Public Service Reforms to re-examine the decision.

“The executive powers lie with Mr President and he has given a pronouncement and directive which we have followed up.

“With this, we have also done a position paper to all the relevant key stakeholders reminding us the stakeholders of the promise of Mr president around this decision.

“It is a reminder and information around the need to allow SERVICOM to remain as an agency in view of its unique mandates and in view of the profound roles and the responsibilities it has been given, ” she explained

According to her, SERVICOM is an agency that should be the eyes, ears and nose of the president and the executive arms and indeed all other arms reporting to them on what the people perceive around the services that are delivered to them.

“And so, SERVICOM needs to stand as an agency to be able to carry out independent surveys and bring reports to the government.

“With the combinations of training we have been given and the crop of officers trained and positioned for this by the British Government and with the structure that are already in place in every MDAs.

“I can confidently say we have foot soldiers driving service improvement across MDAs and FEC has also approved tools for driving this.

“And so, my take on this is to sustain the tempo of our achievements, ” she said.

The theme for the anniversary is: ‘SERVICOM @ 20 Fostering stronger partnerships and ensuring citizens-focused’. (NAN)

By Okon Okon