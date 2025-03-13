SERVICOM launches e-feedback portal to enhance service delivery

The Service Compact with All Nigerians (SERVICOM) on Thursday launched the ‘Citizens E-Feedback Portal’ to enhance communication between Nigerians

By Okon Okon

The Service Compact with All Nigerians (SERVICOM) on Thursday launched the ‘Citizens E-Feedback Portal’ to enhance communication between Nigerians and government’s Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) on service delivery.

Speaking at the National Council of SERVICOM Nodal Officers’ meeting in Abuja, SERVICOM’s National Coordinator, Mrs Nnenna Akajemeli, described the initiative as a step towards strengthening citizen engagement.

She added that it was also geared toward improving service delivery across government institutions.

According to Akajemeli,

the portal aligns with Nigeria’s commitment to the Open Government Partnership (OGP), a multilateral initiative promoting transparency, citizen empowerment, and the fight against corruption.

“We are currently at the end of National Action Plan 3 under OGP, and one of our commitments was to establish a technology-based e-feedback platform.

“Today, we are proud to announce that this platform is now operational,” she said.

Akajemeli explained that the e-feedback portal was designed to give citizens a direct avenue to report their service experiences, whether complaints or commendations, based on the service standards promised by MDAs.

“This platform will enhance transparency, efficiency, and effectiveness in service delivery,” she said.

“Citizens can now provide feedback on government services, enabling real-time engagement between service providers and the public.”

According to her, the portal operates at three levels: Citizen feedback, MDA response feedback, SERVICOM oversight.

“Users can report service failures or commend good service experiences as MDAs will review and process complaints and feedback. SERVICOM will supervise the interactions to ensure accountability and improved service delivery.”

Highlighting Nigeria’s milestones in OGP, Akajemeli cited the development of service charters across MDAs, increased citizen participation, and improved service tracking and reporting.

“We now have a draft National Policy on Service Delivery awaiting final government endorsement, and efforts are underway to extend SERVICOM’s reach to the states,” she added.

Akajemeli said as part of the global OGP initiative, Nigeria would participate in an international review meeting in Kenya from March 25 to 28.

“The country’s delegation, led by the OGP Nigeria National Secretariat, would present achievements under NAP 3, including the newly launched e-feedback portal.’’

Akajemeli also urged MDAs Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of MDAs to take ownership of the initiative and integrate the feedback mechanism into their service delivery processes.

“When CEOs actively engage with citizens through platforms like SERVICOM, they build stronger connections between government and the people, ensuring continuous improvement in service delivery.”

She said with the launch of the e-feedback portal, SERVICOM reinforces its commitment to fostering a citizen-centered public service that is transparent, accountable, and responsive. (NAN)