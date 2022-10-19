SERVICOM commends NYSC for providing services in difficult situations

By Folasade Akpan

The National Coordinator, SERVICOM, Mrs Nnenna Akajameli, has commended the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC)

for continuing with service delivery even in difficult situations such as during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She made the commendation on Wednesday in Abuja during the maiden edition of the one-day 2022 NYSC Customer Service Week symposium.

The symposium, which has “Celebrate Service” as its theme is in commemoration of the International Customer Service Week which calls attention

to the importance of customer service and the people who provide the service.

Akajameli said that even in the face of daunting challenges, front desk officers of the scheme were seen rendering service with huge confidence.

She added that “NYSC staff bring to bear, a lot of liveliness and they think out of the box to serve the people well.

“Even when it was difficult running the camps during the COVID-19 era and there were great concerns, what they did was magical.

“They managed even in the very difficult situation, with lots of suspicion everywhere, did not close camp. They managed and that process of orientation held, so today, we are celebrating the huge productivity.”

She, however, said that the scheme needed to make improvements in managing the entire process of posting youth corps members to places of primary assignments.

Akajameli added that some people even believed that NYSC members loitering around seeking where to be posted for their primary assignment was an evidence of the streets as service failure.

“I am going to give you one assignment, by next year when we are celebrating.

“Let us think out of the box about how we can get a huge number of those youth corps members to stop loitering and not to get to the place of posting and be rejected.

“Is there a better strategy we can deploy to manage it and see how we can strategically synergise, collaborate and partner more with other organisations.

“To better manage the number and reduce the number of people that loiter after they have passed out from the camp?.”

The Director-General of NYSC, Brig.-Gen. Muhammad Fadah, said that satisfactory customer service was a powerful tool for any organisation.

Represented by the Director, Internal Audit, Mr Leke Abiodun, he said that the celebration was tailored toward raising awareness of the value and boost the morale of employees.

He said it was also to engender team work by appreciating and rewarding them for the important work they do.

He appreciated the staff of the scheme for putting their best into the work to guarantee effective and efficient service delivery to clients.

He said “indeed this has led to the major successes we have recorded in contributing to national development. I am proud to add that our commitment to quality service delivery has been duly recognised through the conferment of Four-Star Service rating on the scheme by SERVICOM.”

Fadah reaffirmed the management’s commitment to motivating the staff for greater efficiency and higher productivity through the scheme’s reward systems.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Customer Service Week is celebrated globally in the first week of October. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

