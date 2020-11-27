SERVICOM: Capacity building for staff will foster commitment, positive attitudinal change – officer

Mrs Nnenna Akajemeli, the National Coordinator, Servicom Office in the Presidency, says capacity training for Servicom staff will foster commitment and lasting attitudinal change. Akajemeli said this in Owerri at a capacity training workshop organised by the agency for Servicom staff from various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs). She said the programme was in partnership with the private sector to further enhance the scope of the training and raise its standard. Akajemeli said that the Servicom Institute had reached over 11, 600 public servants through training workshops and awareness raising networking seminars across the country since its establishment in 2006. She said the training would enable the foot soldiers to have better understanding of their working environment after the CIVID-19 lockdown.

The Servicom coordinator said that the training was also to introduce new ideas in the “Servicom foot soldiers’ job environment” on how to serve the people in the new normal era better. According to her, the programme is to equally inculcate in the frontline officers and the Servicom units in the MDAs the ability to train, master people and situations in order to act professionally regardless of what is thrown at them. “This programme is aimed at training service givers on how to handle expectations of angry service takers within the parameters of post COVID-19.

“It is also designed to help service providers have a better understanding of the services they are to render and communicate same through their service charters for quality service delivery to the citizens,” she said. The Servicom coordinator said the workshop was expected to strengthen the Servicom profession, create understanding of the ISO 9001 QMS in relation to key performance indicators, improve service delivery in MDAs and make it a national discourse.

Mr Ambrose Okpalake, a training consultant with Ascellon Nig. Ltd., said the programme was to prepare the Servicom unit of the MDAs on better ways to handle organisations’ customers and staff. Some of the participants described the training as enriching and a great opportunity to be more equipped and re-oriented in Servicom delivery. They commended the organisers and the resource personnel for making them better equipped for service delivery. Mrs Fatima Ekle, Manager Customer Service, National Broadcasting Corporation, and Mr Mohammed Olakunle of the Petroleum Equalisation Fund (MB), who spoke on behalf of other participants, said they would transfer the wealth of experience learnt to other staff in their Servicom department. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the training, which was attended by many staff of Servicom, had the theme “Capacity Growth Development Programme on Horsemanship in Service Delivery.” (NAN)