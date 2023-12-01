SERVICOM boss urges MDA’s on Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda

Service Compact with all Nigerians (SERVICOM) has tasked all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to deliver on their assigned mandates so as to achieve President Bola Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda.

Mrs Nnenna Akajemeli, National Coordinator of SERVICOM, made the call on Friday, while addressing stakeholders on Open Government Partnership (OGP), on National Action Plan (NAP 3), aimed at improving quality service delivery to citizens.

OGP, according to Akajemeli, is a global coalition of reformers from government and civil society working together to make government more transparent, participatory and accountable to truly serve and empower citizens.

She added that SERVICOM was the ‘Lead Agency’ in improved service delivery thematic area, hence the gathering was imperative as it geared towards effective service delivery through national policy as well as bill to back up its mandates.

Akajemeli said in line with the renewed hope agenda of Mr president, OGP’s objectives, MDAs’ mandates could only be achieved by practical terms by improving on the quality of services delivery to Nigerians by government agencies.

“We are gathered here today as State Actors and Non-State Actors to collectively view the commitments (11 and 13) in Improved Service Delivery Thematic Area and to have stakeholders’ valuable inputs in the implementation strategy.

“This is open government partnership national action plan 3, and so, SERVICOM is to meet the two major commitment areas of commitments 11 and 13 and this is clearly published on the IGP platforms across the glob.

“In this two commitment, we are working to ensure that the bill is passed and we have the law and we are also looking at having a national policy on effective service delivery in Nigerians, ” she said.

The commitment 11 and 13 according to her, seeks to increase the use, synergy and coordination of technology-driven applications, portals and platforms that will enhance citizens’ feedback on government policy, programs and projects for better service provision.

The SERVICOM boss said the agency was working with relevant government agencies, both locals and international partners and stakeholders to enable the agency to deliver on its assigned mandates with the help of the bill when passed into law.

“We are engaging with the pilot MDAs, seven of them and indeed working actively with both locals and international partners and stakeholders, we are hoping to deliver on all of the assign areas.

“We also have as major activities to work to lead on feedback from citizens, we are working in a very active partnership with NITDA and other relevant government agencies to ensure that we bring ICT enabled tools to this process.

“So with this, we are hoping that the renewed hope of government will be achieved in practical terms by improving on the quality of services delivery to all citizens, ” she said.By Okon Okon (NAN)

