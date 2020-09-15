Service reflective tariff will bring growth to power sector – EKEDC

Share the news













Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) says the newly introduced Service Reflective Tariff (SRT) is designed to benefit electricity customers as it will bring about desired growth in the sector.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the new electricity tariff came to effect on Sept. 1.

Mr Godwin Idemudia, General Manager, Corporate Communications, EKEDC said at a news briefing on Tuesday in Lagos that the new tariff was important to the growth of the electricity ecosystem.

“We understand the economic impact of the pandemic but there will never be a good time for the implementation of the new tariff.

“The tariff review is aimed at bringing improvements to the quality of service EKEDC provides,’’ he said.

Under the new SRT regime, Idemudia said that customers had been grouped into five service bands, depicting the quantity and quality of supply they received.

“Customers on Band A will receive an average 20 hours power supply per day, Band B customers will receive a minimum of 16 hours per day, Band C customers will receive a minimum of 12 hours per day while Bands D and E will receive a minimum eight and four hours a day,’’ he said.

According to him, implementation of the new tariff for customers in Bands D and E was temporary frozen and the existing tariff would continue until the company improved their supply hours.

According to him, investments are being made to ensure that is achieved within the shortest possible time.

He thanked the company’s customers for their continued understanding and cooperation over the course of the journey for the desired growth in the sector.

Idemudia also urged the customers to take advantage of the Meter Asset Provider (MAP) scheme for meter purchase to further help in accurate billing of their power consumption and stem the tide of estimated billing. (NAN)