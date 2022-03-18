Service providers seek additional refuse dumps in Bauchi state

By Auwalu Birnin Kudu

The Bauchi State office of the Independent Environmental Service Providers (BASISPA) has called on the state government to establish additional refuse dumbs in the metropolis.

Alhaji Mustapha Suleiman, the chairman of the group, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi, on Friday.

He said the city of Bauchi was growing faster by the day expanding by the day to assume a full cosmopolitan status.

“There was the need for additional incinerators to further enhance sanitary activities in public places” he said.

He suggested that the dumps should be sited at strategic locations within the town, especially motor parks, markets, government agencies and other public places for proper sanitation.

He said their organization conducted refuse evacuation and disposal, fumigation, cleaning services and evacuation of suck aways.

“We are soliciting for government interventions like financial support on soft loans basis to enable us improve our activities and expand them to the 20 local government areas”, he said.

According to him, there were 21 private independent refuse evacuation companies registered in 2014. (NAN)

