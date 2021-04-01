Service delivery: Osinbajo presides over tripartite meeting

April 1, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Project 0



Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday evening presided over the tripartite committee meeting comprising Executive, Legislative and leadership of All Progressives Congress (APC) at the State House, Abuja.

Those in attendance included Senate President Ahmed Lawal, Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege and Secretary to the of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

Others were Chief of to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, and Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

Speaking to State House correspondents after the meeting, the Senate president said the meeting was held to strategise on the best possible ways of service delivery to the people.

According to , meetings have always brought out ideas on how to make governance better.

“I am sure that each time we meet we come out with ideas on how to make governance better.

“You can see the Federal working with the states making a lot of inputs into the of the people.

“This is the that has done much more than any previous administration in terms of empowering the vulnerable in our country.

“This is one idea that we want to continue to always oil and make better.

“We have so many people living below the poverty line. This  COVID-19 period is a very abnormal and unusual time us.

“Therefore, there is need us to continuously review our policies to ensure that they provide the kind of comfort and succour that we intend them to ,” he said.

It would be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari had appointed Osinbajo as the chairman of the Tripartite Consultative Committee.

The committee is saddled with the of enhancing communication and relationship between the executive, legislature and the ruling APC, with a view to ensuring smoother and effective service delivery to the citizens. (NAN)

Tags: ,