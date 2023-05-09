Service delivery: EFCC lauds Enugu State Fire Service

By Stanley Nwanosike

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has lauded the exceptional quick response and dedication to duty of the personnel of Enugu State Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS)

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the ESFRS salvaged the entire complex of EFCC Zonal Office in Enugu on Friday, May 5, 2023 when it was gutted by fire.

EFCC Secretary George Ekpungu, who led a high-powered delegation of the commission, gave the commendation on Monday in Enugu when it paid a courtesy visit to the ESFRS headquarters.

Ekpungu said that the commission’s delegation was in Enugu to thank the ESFRS for the rapid response in attending to the fire outbreak that gutted one of the administrative blocks of the EFCC.

He said, “We have received full details of your great role in extinguishing the fire outbreak in quick and record time.

“The EFCC applauds this exceptional work, sacrifice and dedication of the officers and men of the ESFRS ably led by Engr. Okwudiri Ohaa.

“It must be noted that the ESFRS today ranks as the number one in the entire federation in terms of readiness, preparedness and having functional and modern firefighting equipment.”

The secretary called for collaboration between the fire service and the EFCC Enugu-Zonal Command.

He also requested the professional input of the ESFRS in the ongoing construction of the EFCC South-East Zonal Headquarters.

Responding, ESFRS Director Ohaa said that the EFCC visit would boost the morale of his personnel to do much more to save lives and property.

Ohaa expressed appreciation for the efforts of the EFCC staff who were on duty on that eventful day, for promptly alerting the fire service .

“Without their prompt distress call, we would not have responded rapidly,” he said.

He said that the ESFRS had got up to the present level due to the commitment, passion and hard work of his personnel and also the enormous support of Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

“His Excellency, Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has provided a lot of logistics that has propelled the service to this enviable height.

“Before now, the ESFRS was in a moribund state. Before 2015, we had only one functional fire-fighting truck that was being maintained by timber traders.

“However, with the great support of this current administration, we now have 18 functional firefighting trucks and other firefighting tools that help us to quickly respond to emergencies.

“Also, after 60 years of establishing the fire service in the Eastern Region, this current administration funded the construction of the administrative headquarters that met international standards.

“This and more have really repositioned us to be effective, efficient and responsive agency,” he said. (NAN)